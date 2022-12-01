Apple Music reveals 2022’s Top Charts; launches new Replay experience

Apple Music also revealed its year-end charts, spotlighting 2022’s top songs, top Shazams, top fitness songs, and most-read lyrics. Diving into the rankings, music aficionados will notice the growing presence of non-English-language songs, the rise of once-niche genres, and a number of exciting breakthrough artists stepping into the spotlight for the first time.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber finished the year at No. 1 on the Top Songs of 2022 with their collaboration “STAY.” Released in the summer of 2021, “STAY” spent a staggering 51 days atop the Daily Top 100: Global and remained sticky well through 2022. “STAY” has not dropped out of the Daily Top 100: Global since its release, and has reached No. 1 on the Daily Top 100 in 69 countries and regions worldwide.

Hip-Hop continued to lead the Top Songs chart, accounting for 32 of the top 100 songs of the year. Pop followed, with 23 songs on the chart, followed by R&B/Soul, with 11 songs. Latin came in fourth, with eight songs, followed by J-Pop, with six.

Things looked notably different on the Most Read Lyrics chart, led by “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the standout on the soundtrack to Disney’s Encanto. The lyrics chart is among the most global charts, with 29 of the 100 songs being in a language other than English.

Meanwhile, British DJ Joel Corry’s “Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)” leads the Fitness Songs chart, which ranks the top songs on Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music’s fitness playlists. “Head & Heart” reached the Daily Top 100 in 53 countries and regions worldwide, including 12 where it reached the top 20.

Leading the Shazam chart was “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” by Elton John and Dua Lipa, which marked Elton John’s first time topping the Shazam global chart. The track was No. 1 on 17 national charts — a record for both singers — and both hit the top spot in the UK for the first time. Rounding out the top five were Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Farruko’s “Pepas,” and Acraze’s “Do It To It (feat. Cherish).”

Elsewhere, Bad Bunny — Apple Music’s 2022 Artist of the Year — became the first Latin artist to have the biggest album of the year with Un Verano Sin Ti. A mere four months after its record-breaking release, Un Verano Sin Ti had already become the biggest Latin album of all time by lifetime streams.

Check out Apple Music’s complete list of Year-End Charts. (Eligibility is based on a threshold of plays and time spent listening)

Top Songs of 2022: South Africa

https://apple.co/3FdH5wr

1 Busta 929 feat. Boohle – Ngixolele

2 Kabza De Small, Ami Faku, DJ Maphorisa – Asibe Happy

3 Burna Boy – Last Last

4 Young Stunna feat. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Adiwele

5 Kabza De Small, Ami Faku, DJ Maphorisa – Abalele

6 Q-Mark, TpZee feat. Afriikan Papi – Paris

7 K.O. feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie – SETE

8 Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha & Ami Faku – Phakade Lami

9 Master KG, Wanitwa Mos feat. Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana & Obeey Amor – Dali Nguwe

10 Adele – Easy On Me

Top Albums of 2022: South Africa

1 Drake – Certified Lover Boy

2 Kabza De Small – KOA II Part 1

3 Burna Boy – Love, Damini

4 Adele – 30

5 Kelvin Momo – Ivy League

6 Young Stunna – Notumato

7 Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

8 Nomfundo Moh – Amagama

9 Mas Musiq – Auti ‘eSharp

10 Kanye West – Donda

Top Songs of 2022: Nigeria

https://apple.co/3UliolY

1 Asake – Sungba

2 Burna Boy – Last Last

3 Asake – Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)

4 Asake feat. Olamide – Omo Ope

5 Fireboy DML, Asake – Bandana

6 Mayorkun, Victony – Holy Father

7 Asake – Terminator

8 Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju – Finesse

9 Skiibii – Baddest Boy

10 SPINALL, Asake – PALAZZO

Top Albums of 2022: Nigeria

1 Burna Boy – Love, Damini

2 Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe

3 Wizkid – Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition)

4 Rema – Rave & Roses

5 Kizz Daniel – Barnabas

6 Omah Lay – Boy Alone

7 Fireboy DML – Playboy

8 Burna Boy – Twice As Tall

9 Ayra Starr – 19 & Dangerous

10 BNXN fka Buju – Sorry I’m Late

Top Songs of 2022: Ghana

https://apple.co/3udYUVO

1 Camidoh, Mayorkun, DARKOO feat. King Promise – Sugarcane (Remix)

2 Wendy Shay – Survivor

3 Burna Boy – Last Last

4 Kelvyn Boy – Down Flat

5 Black Sherif – Kwaku the Traveller

6 Mavins, Ayra Starr, Crayon feat. LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce – Overloading (OVERDOSE)

7 Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju – Finesse

8 Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga (Lo Lo Lo)

9 Sarz, Lojay – Monalisa

10 Davido, Adekunle Gold – High

Top Albums of 2022: Ghana

1 Burna Boy – Love, Damini

2 Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe

3 Kwesi Arthur – Son Of Jacob

4 Black Sherif – The Villain I Never Was

5 Wizkid – Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition)

6 Sarkodie – No Pressure

7 Ayra Starr – 19 & Dangerous

8 Omah Lay – Boy Alone

9 Fireboy DML – Playboy

10 Rema – Rave & Roses

Top Songs of 2022: Kenya

https://apple.co/3VB1K31

1 Sarz, Lojay – Monalisa

2 Burna Boy – Last Last

3 Fireboy DML – Peru

4 Rema – Calm Down

5 Ruger – Dior

6 Oxlade – KU LO SA – A COLORS SHOW

7 Timaya feat. Buju – Cold Outside

8 Omah Lay – Understand

9 Fave – Baby Riddim

10 Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju – Finesse

Top Albums of 2022: Kenya

1 Burna Boy – Love, Damini

2 Ayra Starr – 19 & Dangerous

3 Drake – Certified Lover Boy

4 Wizkid – Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition)

5 Rema – Rave & Roses

6 Sauti Sol – Midnight Train

7 Gunna – DRIP SEASON 4EVER

8 Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

9 Beyonce – RENAISSANCE

10 Burna Boy – African Giant