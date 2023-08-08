Apple Music reveals Olivetheboy as the latest Up Next Artist in Ghana

Apple Music today announced Afrobeats singer-songwriter Olivetheboy (real name Joel Ofori Bonsu) is the latest musician to be featured in its Up Next artist development program in Ghana.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be chosen as Apple Music’s Up Next artist representing Ghana on this global platform. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication that has gone into my musical journey. This recognition not only celebrates my passion for music but also shines a spotlight on the rich talent emerging from Ghana’s vibrant music scene. I’m excited to share my story and artistry with the world, and I hope my music can resonate with listeners far and wide.”

After watching his parents and his godfather build semi-professional music careers, Olivetheboy was supremely inspired to do the same, eventually honing his talent on the bustling, creative streets of Konongo, in the Ashanti region of Ghana, that he called home.

But it was after his single, “Goodsin”, exploded on TikTok as a viral trend that he began to receive global recognition for his distinct blend of lucid lyrics, soulful vocals, and uber catchy melodies, showcased on his debut EP Avana (2023), released through Loop Music and available to stream on Apple Music.

Apple Music’s Up Next artist development program has had a fruitful history of spotlighting the next wave of creative talent since it was established in August 2017, with Nigerian Grammy Award winning superstars, Burna Boy and Tems, the first two African artists to be spotlighted on a global scale in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Expanding to showcase South African talent in March 2021, and then later Nigerian talent in July 2021, Apple Music has had its finger on the pulse of African talent as the eyes and ears of the world have shifted to the melting pot of sounds emerging from the continent.

As the latest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Ghana, Olivetheboy will be featured across Apple Music’s Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre-agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

