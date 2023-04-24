Apple Music reveals SuperJazzClub as the next Up Next Artist in Ghana

Apple Music today announced the six-piece eclectic collective SuperJazzClub as the first artist to be featured in its new Up Next artist development program in Ghana.

“We’ve seen so many of our favourites get spotlighted over the years,” says SuperJazzClub. “It’s therefore exciting to be named Apple Music’s Up Next Artist for April. More than being excited, we are ready and we hope the world is too.”

Formed in 2018 in Accra, the beauty of SuperJazzClub lies in their diversity, with each member bringing different ideas and energy to the table that resonated from their multiple backgrounds and interests, and their debut single “Couple Black Kids” (2019) announced their refreshing take on the scene with a smooth bravado.

Their debut EP “For All The Good Times” (2020) captured the essence of millennial growing pains, amplified by a series of well-placed voicenotes that showcase the emotional highs, lows and middles of being a 20-something. Their new single “Too Early” (2023), released independently and available to stream on Apple Music, is a high energy track that highlights their ability to incorporate multiple genres into their rich discography.

Apple Music’s Up Next artist development program has had a fruitful history of spotlighting the next wave of creative talent since it was established in August 2017, with Nigerian Grammy Award-winning superstars, Burna Boy and Tems, the first two African artists to be spotlighted on a global scale in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Expanding to showcase South African talent in March 2021, and then later Nigerian talent in July 2021, Apple Music has had its finger on the pulse of African talent as the eyes and ears of the world have shifted to the melting pot of sounds emerging from the continent.

South African artist alumni include Blxckie, SiBi, Valley Sixteen, Hersch, Ciza, Una Rams, Lucasraps, Filah Lah Lah, Halo Yagami, ByLwansta, SunMan, Money Badoo, Nanette, Amy Lilley, Maglera Doe Boy, aboynamedblu and Eloff, while Nigerian alumni include Ajebo Hustlers, Jaido P, Wavy the Curator, SGaWD, Browny Pondis, TI Blaze, Young Jonn, Ninety, Khaid, Majeeed, Oganya, Kaestyle, and Novemba.

As the next Up Next act to be spotlighted in Ghana after Skyface SDW, SuperJazzClub will be featured across Apple Music’s Ghana Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

The vast global Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack, Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Clairo, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Victoria Monét, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Don Toliver, Rema, BENEE, Holly Humberstone, Natanael Cano, Givēon, beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Tate McRae, Foushee, and Tems.

About Apple Music

