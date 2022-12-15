Apple Music Sing Goes Live Today

Kick off the holidays on a high note with Apple Music Sing- officially available TODAY for subscribers worldwide.

Apple Music Sing allows users to sing along to their favorite songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics with multiple views to help fans take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more — all integrated within Apple Music’s unparalleled lyrics experience.

Apple Music Sing includes:

Adjustable vocals: Users now have control over a song’s vocal levels. They can sing with the original artist vocals, take the lead, or mix it up on millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog.

Real-time lyrics: Users can sing along to their favorite songs with animated lyrics that dance to the rhythm of the vocals.

Background vocals: Vocal lines sung simultaneously can animate independently from the main vocals to make it easier for users to follow.

Duet view: Multiple vocalists show on opposite sides of the screen to make duets or multi-singer tracks easy to sing along to.

Tens of Millions of Songs: An ever-expanding catalog of the world’s most singable songs as well as more than 50 dedicated companion playlists featuring all of the epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems that compel people all around the world to sing.

Apple Music Sing is available now on all compatible iPhone and iPad models as well as the new Apple TV 4K.

Playlists and singable content: https://apple.co/Apple-Music-Sing

How-To video: https://youtu.be/d-GI9bb5zVc