Apple Music Unveils the May Edition of Up Next: Africa’s Next Wave of Breakout Stars

From South Africa to Nigeria, Ghana to East Africa – meet the fresh talent elevating African sound to new heights.

Apple Music is proud to reveal the latest selection of artists featured in its acclaimed Up Next artist development program. This May, the spotlight shines on four exceptional acts: Jabulile Majola (South Africa), M3LON (Nigeria), MiDi KwaKwa (Ghana), and royazdad (East Africa). United by authenticity and innovation, each artist reflects the sonic richness and cultural depth of their region—while carving out a place on the global stage.

South Africa

Jabulile Majola

Emotionally resonant and rooted in storytelling, Afro-Folk newcomer Jabulile Majola delivers a debut EP that feels both timeless and intimate. Isitifiketi—Zulu for “certificate”—documents his personal journey with warmth and introspection. Raised in a Children’s Home in KwaZulu-Natal, Majola’s music recalls the gentle cadence of folk tales, wrapped in acoustic textures and deep faith.

Nigeria

M3LON

With a fearless flair for melody and rhythm, Afrobeats talent M3LON storms into the scene with his debut EP When Life Gives You Melons. Hits like “London Girl” and “Nepa” showcase his range and charisma, underpinned by influences from Ogun State and beyond. “2025 is about breaking every limit I ever knew,” he says—bold words from an artist set to define the sound of now.

Ghana

MiDi KwaKwa

Neo-Soul meets raw vulnerability in the voice of MiDi KwaKwa. Her debut EP Moonflower is a stirring reflection on black womanhood, mental health, and self-discovery. With a raspy, soulful tone and an unapologetic embrace of her heritage, KwaKwa channels her Ghanaian identity into an artistry that’s as fearless as it is graceful.

East Africa

royazdad

Blending Bongo Flava, Afrobeats, and soul, Tanzanian artist royazdad delivers a sound that feels rooted and radical all at once. His breakout mixtape The Cure and viral single “Kioo” mark him as a voice for the future—deeply rhythmic, emotionally rich, and globally poised. “Fans can expect fresh sounds, big collaborations, and a mission to connect African music to the world,” he says.

As part of Apple Music’s Up Next program, these four artists join a growing legacy of talent hand-picked by Apple Music editors for their originality, impact, and global potential. The Up Next playlist remains genre-agnostic, showcasing the best emerging voices from across the world.

Listen to the Up Next playlist here: apple.co/3eITdJ