Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio Features Josiah De Disciple

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Josiah De Disciple, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Cover Star Interview

South African amapiano DJ and producer Josiah De Disciple joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest single, the Omit ST collab “Show Me (feat. Murumba Pitch & Lioness Ratang).” He also discusses his new album, ‘Satori,’ and how it helped him return to his roots—plus, he reveals the track that resonates with him the most.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Tems, Adekunle Gold, Tyler ICU feat. Leemckrazy, DJ Maphorisa, Ceeka RSA, Tiiger Tyrone Dee, Al Xapo & Jay-Sax, Bella Shmurda, Zlatan & Jeriq, and Crayon.

Africa Rising

South African rapper Nyota Parker is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, “Nobody Knows” and “Yours.” Listen HERE.

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights Swati amapiano DJ and producer Uncle Waffles and her Royal Musiq collab, “Wadibusa (feat. OHP Sage, Pcee & Djy Biza),” from Apple Music’s Amapiano Lifestyle playlist. Listen HERE.

Josiah De Disciple tells Apple Music how He Named His New Album ‘Satori’

We actually had to sit down and rethink the name, because I was actually trying to go back to naming my albums Spirit of Makoela, and the team was like, “No, now that you’ve managed to come up with this beautiful body of work, it has new elements, it’s refreshed—so let’s also refresh your name… what would you like people to know about you?”

I feel like the people know that I have this talent of making music, but I feel like it’s the minority, so I’m looking for like the whole of South Africa to actually know Josiah is actually the king of his thing—that’s the whole aim behind it.

Josiah De Disciple tells Apple Music How His New Album Helped Him Return to his Roots

During my time of making music, I’ve also been in a place where I’ve been lost in the sound, making something because it’s trendy, etc. I had to sit down and remind myself. People also have been reminding me like, “Bro, what about that Josiah? We want that Josiah!” So when you have a group of people shouting, reminding you, you’re bound to go back to your roots and that’s exactly what I needed to do. I needed to find myself back again and come back with a refreshed mind, and I believe I did that on this album.

Josiah De Disciple tells Apple Music How the Track “Kuzoba Ncono” Resonates with Him

I kind of relate to that song because I was also at a point where I was going through a turmoil and I used to turn to alcohol for answers. It set me back, let me put it like that, and it was also evident in the music because I stopped being consistent with the music, you know? I feel like me as an artist I was just all over the place, but I had time to sit down and find myself.

I stopped drinking, and had to make sure I take care of this talent, because it’s brought me this far, and also there’s people that also depend on me and I can’t let them down, because we’ve also come this far—they’ve supported me to this far. I’m at a better place right now and everything is looking good; the only thing we do is pray for more blessings.