Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio Features Nkosazana’s Daughter

This Week's Episode Features a Conversation With Nkosazana Daughter, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida's Favourite Track of the Week!

South African amapiano star Nkosazana Daughter joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about her latest track “Uzongenzani (feat. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa).” She also discusses her debut album, ‘Uthingo Le Nkosazana,’ how she experimented with different sonic styles, and her global aspirations.

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Shallipopi & Zlatan feat. Fireboy DML, Victony, Savage, Blxckie & DJ Maphorisa, Burna Boy, and Select Play, Nasty C & Manana feat. Tellaman.

Soul singer-songwriter Darkua—Apple Music’s latest Up Next: Ghana featured artist—is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, “You” and “Echo.” Listen HERE.

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights South African house producer Demor and his track “Konke Kuzolunga (feat. Taffy, Wunda & LeVuvu),” from Apple Music’s Mzansi House playlist. Listen HERE.

Nkosazana Daughter tells Apple Music about Being Ready for Her Debut Album

I believe I reached a time whereby I was like “You know what, I have done so much,” and with this amount of work I’ve done it amounts to an album, which feels like I deserve it, the world deserves it from me. My fans deserve it from me to give out a project. This is my first ever project – even with the singles released before the project, it was the first time me releasing my own music.

Nkosazana Daughter tells Apple Music about Her “Rainbow” Sound

Well ‘Uthingo Le Nkosazana’ is a rainbow, and with the album I tried to feature as many people as possible with different genres, different styles and languages, and different styles in the music – as much as it’s amapiano there’s so many ways which I did the album which makes it feel like a rainbow to me. I felt like a rainbow because now I have all these different people doing different things, that are willing to work with me. It felt so much like a rainbow.

Nkosazana Daughter tells Apple Music about Her Aspirations

I want to perform in big stages – I want to be booked in LA, I want to do big stadiums, I want to do FNB Stadium in South Africa one day and everyone will just come and say “I am going to listen to Nkosazana,” and it’s just Nkosazana there, and this is the person they wanna listen to.