Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio this Friday with Guest Host Davido

This Week’s Special Episode Features Guest Host, Davido, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and a Special Look at Davido’s new album, ‘Timeless’!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Davido this Friday, April 7th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2 pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6 pm.

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido plays guest host on Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 this week, and premieres his latest track, “UNAVAILABLE (feat. Musa Keys)”. He also reveals the inspiration behind his new album, ‘Timeless’ and shares some exclusive insights into key tracks.

“The title of this record explains itself,” Davido explains. “When I made this record, I had an out of body experience, like it took me to a whole other dimension. The feeling of this record, every time I listen to it… it transports you to another planet.”

The Big 5

Davido shares his 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Victony, Rema & Tempoe feat. Don Toliver, BNXN fka Buju, Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez, Odumodublvck, Black Sherif, and Aymos & Ami Faku.

Africa Rising

Nigerian singer-songwriter Lojay is Davido’s pick from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his single, “MOTO” and “YAHWEH.” Listen HERE.

A ‘Timeless’ Listening Session

Davido curates a special mix of tracks from his #1 album, ‘Timeless,’ including “FEEL”, “NO COMPETITION (feat. Asake),” “BOP (feat. Dexta Daps),” and “AWAY”. Listen HERE.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, April 7th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.