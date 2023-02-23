Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday – A Tribute To AKA

This Week’s Episode Features a Special Tribute to AKA, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Dadaboy Ehiz’s Favourite Track of the Week.

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday, February 24th at 9a London / 10a Lagos/Paris / 11a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

A Tribute to AKA

This week, Dadaboy Ehiz hosts a special tribute to prolific South African rapper and producer, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who tragically passed away on February 10, 2023. To celebrate his life and legacy, some of AKA’s most frequent collaborators, including Musa Keys, K.O, and Nasty C, reflect on his impact on hip-hop in South Africa and across the continent.

“AKA’s impact on South African hip-hop was like no other,” fellow rapper Nasty C—and AKA’s collaborator on “Lemons (Lemonade)”—tells Apple Music 1. “He’s one of the guys that commercialised rapping in English. He paved the way for people like me here in South Africa as far as hip-hop goes. He’d always been a big brother to me; he’d just always been caring; he always gave me tips and advice on how to elevate my game. He will live forever in my heart.”

“AKA is one of the people that really took showmanship to the next level,” rapper and “Run Jozi (Godly)” collaborator K.O tells Apple Music 1. “When you listen to his catalogue, and [consider] how he created his music, he created it for big stages. He was the first person to actually fully immerse himself in to being a ‘pop’ act. Yes, he was an MC, but you know, he wanted to be a ‘pop’ artist and you can hear it in the music, the texture, the tone and the energy, and I think he successfully executed that.”

The Big 5

Dadaboy Ehiz shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Suté Iwar & Tim Lyre, Mfana Kah Gogo feat. Nomfundo Moh, Stormzy feat. Rema, Fancy Fingers & Karun, and Kel-P.

Africa Rising

Ugandan alté singer-songwriter and producer MAUIMØON—Apple Music’s first Up Next: East Africa artist—is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, “Supahawt?” and “Sweeta (feat. Joshua Baraka & mau from nowhere).” Listen HERE.

Dadaboy’s Song of the Week

Each week, Dadaboy Ehiz chooses his favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week, he chooses South African rapper ANATII and his AKA collab, “The Saga,” from Apple Music’s AKA Essentials playlist. Listen HERE (and find a roundup of all Dadaboy’s selections on Apple Music’s Dadaboy’s Playlist, HERE).

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, February 24th at 9a London / 10a Lagos/Paris / 11a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.