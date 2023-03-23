Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday – A Tribute to Costa Titch

This Week’s Episode Features a Special Tribute to Costa Titch, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising, and Dadaboy Ehiz’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday, March 24th at 8a London / 9a Lagos/Paris / 10a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6 pm.

A Tribute to Costa Titch

This week, Dadaboy Ehiz hosts a special tribute to South African hip-hop and amapiano star, Costantino “Costa Titch” Tsobanoglou, who tragically passed away this month. To celebrate his life and legacy, Capetonian rapper YoungstaCPT—one of Costa Titch’s most frequent collaborators—reflects on Costa Titch’s impact on South Africa’s music and cultural scenes.

“As an artist, Costa really upped the level of stage presence and performance value,” YoungstaCPT tells Apple Music 1. “With [his] dancing, he understood how to let music connect with the body. So I think he had advantage on most of us because he was able to create music that was guaranteed to make people move. He always made us want to perform better. And you saw how particular [he] was—every line, every snare, every bass drop. Somebody that kind of studied the game, and then found a way to fit into it and become successful. And it’ll be difficult for us to come to terms with this loss and even find someone to fill that void. May his soul rest in peace and fly with the angels.”

The Big 5

Dadaboy Ehiz shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from K.O feat. Young Stunna, Diamond Platnumz & Oxlade, Karyendasoul & Msaki, Victony, Rema & Tempoe feat. Don Toliver, Nonso Amadi feat. Zinoleesky, and Odumodublvck.

Africa Rising

South African R&B singer-songwriter Vuyina is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, “Isimilo” and “Andisoze.” Listen HERE.

Dadaboy’s Song of the Week

Each week, Dadaboy Ehiz chooses his favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week, he spotlights Nigerian street-pop star Bella Shmurda’s collab with South African rapper Nasty C, “Philo (Remix)”, from Apple Music’s Naija Hits playlist. Listen HERE (and find a roundup of all Dadaboy’s selections on Apple Music’s Dadaboy’s Playlist, HERE).

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, March 24th at 8a London / 9a Lagos/Paris / 10a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6 pm.