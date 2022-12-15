Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday – The Best of 2022 Special

This Week’s Episode Features a Look Back at the Best Songs of 2022 – and the African Artists Behind Them

Cover Star Interview

This week, Dadaboy Ehiz hosts a special Africa Now Radio: Best of 2022 special, celebrating the best songs of the year from across the continent. This week’s cover features the year’s biggest African artists: Nigerian megastars Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, and Asake, Ghana’s Black Sherif, and South Africa’s Young Stunna and K.O.

Songs of the Year

Dadaboy Ehiz shares some of the best songs from every corner of the continent, with tracks from Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa & Ami Faku, Camidoh, Mayorkun & Darkoo feat. King Promise, Oxlade, Marioo & Harmonize, and Rema. Check out the full collection of the year’s biggest tracks on Apple Music’s Africa Now 2022 playlist, HERE.

