Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday with Ajebutter22

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Ajebutter22, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising, and Dadaboy Ehiz’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday, January 27th at 9a London / 10a Lagos/Paris / 11a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2 pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3 pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6 pm.

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian rapper Ajebutter22 joins Dadaboy Ehiz via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Hear My Sound (feat. Melissa & Not3s).” He also discusses his new album, ‘Soundtrack To The Good Life,’ and his passion for working with emerging producers.

The Big 5

Dadaboy Ehiz shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Phyno & Olamide, DJ Neptune & Ruger, and Zlatan feat. Seyi Vibez, Sjava, Q Twins & Mzukulu, and DJ Stokie & Dlala Regal feat. Mpura, Lebo Lenyora & Almighty SA.

Africa Rising

South African soul singer-songwriter Lwah Ndlukulu is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign that shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, “Ngiyeza” and “Ithuba (feat. Siya Ntuli).” Listen HERE.

Dadaboy’s Song of the Week

Each week, Dadaboy Ehiz chooses his favorite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week he spotlights Rexxie, Naira Marley, and Skiibii and their track, “Abracadabra,” from Apple Music’s Street Anthems playlist, showcasing the hits shaping Nigerian pop culture. Listen HERE (and find a roundup of all Dadaboy’s selections on Apple Music’s Dadaboy’s Playlist, HERE).

