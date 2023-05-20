Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday with Joeboy

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Joeboy the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Dadaboy Ehiz’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian Afrobeats star Joeboy joins Dadaboy Ehiz via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, the BNXN fka Buju and ODUMODUBLVCK collab, “Normally.” He also discusses his upcoming album, ‘Body & Soul,’ what he’s learned about the creative process, and how he’s embraced the art of collaboration.

The Big 5

Dadaboy Ehiz shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Oxlade & Flavour, Omah Lay & Ozuna, 1da Banton feat 255, De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef & Eemoh feat. Sipho Magudulela, and Bien & Dj Edu.

Africa Rising

Nigerian Afro-pop singer-songwriter and producer Soundz is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, “Attention,” and the Fave collab, “Fever.” Listen HERE.

Dadaboy’s Song of the Week

Each week, Dadaboy Ehiz chooses his favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week he spotlights Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez and his collab with American rapper Ludacris, “Cinderella Girl (Where You Dey)” from Apple Music’s Africa to the World playlist. Listen HERE (and find a roundup of all Dadaboy’s selections on Apple Music’s Dadaboy’s Playlist, HERE).

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, May 19th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.