Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday with Lojay

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Lojay, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising, and Dadaboy Ehiz’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday, March 3rd at 9a London / 10a Lagos/Paris / 11a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian singer-songwriter Lojay—Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising featured artist—joins Dadaboy Ehiz via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “AVALABU.” He also discusses the making of his new album, ‘GANGSTER ROMANTIC,’ and how it allows him to express his growth.

The Big 5

Dadaboy Ehiz shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Libianca feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay, Nkosazana Daughter feat. Murumba Pitch, Master KG, Lowsheen, Spyro & Tiwa Savage, Myztro feat. Dr. Peppa, Lady Du, ShaunMusiq, Ftears & Mellow & Sleazy.

Africa Rising

South African amapiano star—and Apple Music’s latest Up Next: South Africa artist—Toss is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign that shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, the Young Stunna and Tyler ICU collab, “Tetema,” and the 9umba and Mdoovar collab, “Umlando (feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade)”. Listen HERE.

Dadaboy’s Song of the Week

Each week, Dadaboy Ehiz chooses his favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week he spotlights Nigerian rapper Falz and his track, “Owa (feat. Tekno),” from Apple Music’s Naija Hits playlist. Listen HERE (and find a roundup of all Dadaboy’s selections on Apple Music’s Dadaboy’s Playlist, HERE).

