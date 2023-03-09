Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday with Navy Kenzo

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Navy Kenzo, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising, and Dadaboy Ehiz’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday, March 10th at 9a London / 10a Lagos/Paris / 11a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Cover Star Interview

Tanzanian Afropop duo Navy Kenzo (made up of singer/rapper Aika and rapper/producer Nahreel) join Dadaboy Ehiz via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about their latest track, “Madness.” They also discuss their new album, ‘Most People Want This,’ the power of telling their story through song, and how recording separately sharpened their creativity.

The Big 5

Dadaboy Ehiz shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Rexxie & Lojay, Chike & Oxlade, Sam Deep & Eemoh feat. Da Muziqal Chef, YKB and Valerie Omari.

Africa Rising

South African rapper K.Keed is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, the J-Smash collab “Lonke (feat. Yolophonik)”, and “Izapha.” Listen HERE.

Dadaboy’s Song of the Week

Each week, Dadaboy Ehiz chooses his favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week he spotlights South African DJ duo TxC and their single “Vuka Mawulele (feat. Khanyisa),” from Apple Music’s Amapiano Lifestyle playlist. Listen HERE (and find a roundup of all Dadaboy’s selections on Apple Music’s Dadaboy’s Playlist, HERE).

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, March 10th at 9a London / 10a Lagos/Paris / 11a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.