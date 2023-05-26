Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday with Nonso Amadi

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Nonso Amadi the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Dadaboy Ehiz’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday, May 26th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian Afropop star Nonso Amadi joins Dadaboy Ehiz via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, the Beam collab, “Kilimanjaro.” He also discusses his the journey towards recording his debut album, ‘When It Blooms,’ and what he learned form his time away from music.

The Big 5

Dadaboy Ehiz shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Kel-P, Adekunle Gold, Bad Boy Timz, DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small feat. Mlindo The Vocalist, Mashudu & Shino Kikai, and Asake & Olamide.

Africa Rising

South African amapiano star Pcee is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, the Sgija Disciples & Zan’Ten collab, “Kilimanjaro (feat. Justin99, Mema_Percent & Mr JazziQ),” and “Ngenza ngama bomu (feat. Mr JazziQ, Umtakathi Kush & Sizwe Alakine).” Listen HERE.

Dadaboy’s Song of the Week

Each week, Dadaboy Ehiz chooses his favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week he spotlights Nigerian Afropop star Agada and his single, “Update,” from Apple Music’s Afrobeats Workout playlist. Listen HERE (and find a roundup of all Dadaboy’s selections on Apple Music’s Dadaboy’s Playlist, HERE).

Nonso Amadi tells Apple Music about his New Album, ‘When It Blooms’

Our lives are literally like plants. We start from the seed when we’re born, or whenever we get into something like music it’s like a seed stage. When you get to where you want to go, not everyone completely outgrows life, we’re all continually growing and that’s the process of a flower as well. It gets to a point where it comes out the soil – it’s beautiful to look at, you know it has all these petals and stuff – so it’s blooming, and I’m like that’s a beautiful way to put a project because my story is like that. I came out from school shy, not sure what I’m doing, insecure… and that’s like a seed, but right now I’m just so thankful, I’m open, I’m learning and it’s like the flower is fully opening up. I just thought ‘When It Blooms’ is a dramatic title to put it together.

Nonso Amadi tells Apple Music about Feeling Ready for his Debut Album

Since my records like ‘Tonight’ and ‘Radio’ I’ve always had in the back of my mind that I needed to put out an album, but everything that held me back is just like… I thought to myself if I’m going to do an album then I need to have certain things in place for me. At the time we were fully independent, trying to push everything ourselves and it wasn’t as easy, even with the singles we were dropping, to get what we needed to get those records out there, so I was like I need to get certain things in place – I need to have the right budget, I need to have the system in place to really promote these songs – and you know I feel like now is a good time.

Nonso Amadi tells Apple Music about Stepping Back into the Scene

Because of how long I was away from everything, it just put me in a bit of a panic. I knew I needed features so I was reaching out to everybody, and the funny thing is at the back of my head I thought it might be crazy hard because people might think ‘oh, is this guy even doing music again?’ but I’d say 99% of them got back to me and they were willing to work. A lot of amazing stars from Nigeria and across the world, everyone is reaching back out to me… I’m like wait, I can’t have every single person on this project! I had to select the ones that made sense for what I was doing, and then I’m still working with every single person but it’s not gonna be on this album – maybe for singles and stuff like that. It’s just good to see that everyone is still showing love and I can’t wait for people to hear the features we have.