Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday with Seyi Vibez

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Seyi Vibez, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising, and Dadaboy Ehiz’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday, January 20th at 9a London / 10a Lagos/Paris / 11a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2 pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3 pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6 pm.

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Seyi Vibez joins Dadaboy Ehiz via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Para Boi.” He also discusses how he developed his sound, the artist who motivates him the most, and how his creativity extends beyond music.

The Big 5

Dadaboy Ehiz shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Kel-P, Joeboy, Smallgod & Lojay, Nonso Amadi, and Camidoh & GDS.

Africa Rising

South African amapiano producer, media personality, and entertainer Uncle Vinny is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign that shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, the Yumbs, Thabsie, and 24 collabs, “PHOLAS,” and the Yumbs and Kailey Botman collab, “Idlozi Yami.” Listen HERE.

Dadaboy’s Song of the Week

Each week, Dadaboy Ehiz chooses his favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week he spotlights South African kwaito legends Big Nuz and their track, “Ngeke (feat. Dj Yamza),” from Apple Music’s Gqom Nation playlist. Listen HERE (and find a roundup of all Dadaboy’s selections on Apple Music’s Dadaboy’s Playlist, HERE).

