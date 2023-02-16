Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday with SPINALL

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With SPINALL, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising, and Dadaboy Ehiz’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday, February 17th at 9a London / 10a Lagos/Paris / 11a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2 pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3 pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6 pm.

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian DJ, producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur SPINALL joins Dadaboy Ehiz via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Oshey (feat. BNXN fka Buju & Stefflon Don).” He also discusses the making of his new album, ‘Top Boy’, and how he reveals new depths to his sonic range.

The Big 5

Dadaboy Ehiz shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from BNXN fka Buju, Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez, Pheelz, Bien & Ayra Starr, Lloyiso, and Freddy K feat. Marsey, Mhaw Keys & Nhlanhla The Guitarist.

Africa Rising

Nigerian singer-songwriter Spyro is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign that shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, “Who Is Your Guy?” and “Billing.” Listen HERE.

Dadaboy’s Song of the Week

Each week, Dadaboy Ehiz chooses his favorite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week he spotlights the late South African rapper AKA and his collab with Nasty C, “Lemons (Lemonade),” from Apple Music’s Mzansi Hip-Hop playlist. Listen HERE (and find a roundup of all Dadaboy’s selections on Apple Music’s Dadaboy’s Playlist, HERE).

