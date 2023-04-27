Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday with Stonebwoy

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Stonebwoy, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Dadaboy Ehiz’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Cover Star Interview

Ghanaian Afro-pop star Stonebwoy joins Dadaboy Ehiz via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Life & Money (feat. Stormzy).” He also discusses his new album, ‘5th Dimension,’ the power of collaboration, and working with his childhood icons.

The Big 5

Dadaboy Ehiz shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Young Jonn, Boutross feat. Savara & Fatermoh, Mayorkun, Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za feat. DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyrone Dee, and MaWhoo, Kabza De Small & Da Muziqal Chef.

Africa Rising

Nigerian singer-songwriter Winny—Apple Music’s latest Up Next: Nigerian artist—is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign that shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, “Operation” and “Don’t Leave,” from her debut EP, ‘WINNY.’ Listen HERE.

Dadaboy’s Song of the Week

Each week, Dadaboy Ehiz chooses his favorite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week he spotlights DJ Big N, Ayra Starr, and Oxlade and their collab, “How Many Times,” from Apple Music’s Afrobeats Hits playlist. Listen HERE (and find a roundup of all Dadaboy’s selections on Apple Music’s Dadaboy’s Playlist, HERE).

Stonebwoy Tells Apple Music about His New Album, ‘5th Dimension’

The 5th Dimension: when you read about it, tells you all that you need to really know. It goes beyond the physical – it goes into the astral, it goes into the spiritual – it deals with all aspects of emotions and thoughts, so that is what I said this is the best name for my album, because music actually is being described when the fifth dimension is said, you’re just describing music, so why wouldn’t I just name this body of work (which is music) as ‘5th Dimension.’ This is vibration, this is levels, emotions, this is waves.

There’s no other name that could describe my fifth studio album, in the space that I find myself, knowing what I want to continue to contribute to my culture, and my time, and my generation.

Stonebwoy Tells Apple Music about the Power of Collaboration

Because of the direction and the further dominance or exposure that we want to continue to give the culture, we have to always make sure that collaboration is coming through, because guess what? Times and seasons are changing, and so music grows in collaboration. There’s always pots that grow in competition. That’s how it’s gotta go.

Stonebwoy Tells Apple Music about Working with Angelique Kidjo and Shaggy

These two are foundation artists that I personally grew up on as a child, from when I was the age of 5, 6, 7… and so to merge my time and their time… that’s like present, future and past all together, so the energy that I want to send across is definitely relevant by these collection of songs. That’s why it’s called ‘5th Dimension’.