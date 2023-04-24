Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday with Suté lwar

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Suté Iwar, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising, and Dadaboy Ehiz’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday, April 21st at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian Afro-fusion star Suté Iwar joins Dadaboy Ehiz via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, the Tay Iwar and Lex Amor collab, “MEDITATE.” He also discusses his new album ‘ULTRALIGHT’, how he approaches collaborations, and how he channels positive energy through his music.

The Big 5

Dadaboy Ehiz shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from T.I BLAZE, Olamide & CKay, Focalistic & M.J feat. Xduppy, ShaunMusiq & Ftears, Mas Musiq feat. Daliwonga & Howard Gomba, and Loki.

Africa Rising

Kenyan-British singer-songwriter mau from nowhere—Apple Music’s latest Up Next: East African artist—is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his single, “Refuse Refuge” and the MAUIMØON & La Soülchuld collab, “Sweeta (feat. Joshua Baraka & mau from nowhere).” Listen HERE.

Dadaboy’s Song of the Week

Each week, Dadaboy Ehiz chooses his favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week he spotlights Nigerian hip-hop stars CDQ, D’banj and Timaya and their collab, “Igbalode,” from Apple Music’s Street Anthems playlist. Listen HERE (and find a roundup of all Dadaboy’s selections on Apple Music’s Dadaboy’s Playlist, HERE).

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, April 21st at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.