Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday with with Lloyiso

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Lloyiso, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising, and Dadaboy Ehiz’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday, March 31st at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3 pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6 pm.

Cover Star Interview

South African soul singer-songwriter Lloyiso—Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising cover star—joins Dadaboy Ehiz via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Give A Little Kindness.” He also discusses his debut EP, ‘Seasons,’ his gospel influences, and how he hopes to foster connections through music.

The Big 5

Dadaboy Ehiz shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Davido feat. Musa keys, Stonebwoy, Masauti, Mellow & Sleazy & tumelo.za feat. Leemckrazy, TyroneDee & TitoM, Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo & Justin99 feat. Pcee, Eeque & Chley.

Africa Rising

Ugandan singer-songwriter and producer Joshua Baraka is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign that shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his single, “NANA,” and the Maya Amolo collab “Bend It (feat. La Soulchyld & TANGAZA).” Listen HERE.

Dadaboy’s Song of the Week

Each week, Dadaboy Ehiz chooses his favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week he spotlights Nigerian hip-hop star Odumodublvck and his single “Declan Rice,” from Apple Music’s Alté Cruise playlist. Listen HERE (and find a roundup of all Dadaboy’s selections on Apple Music’s Dadaboy’s Playlist, HERE).

