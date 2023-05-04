Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday with Zlatan

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Zlatan, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Dadaboy Ehiz’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday, May 5th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian rapper and singer Zlatan joins Dadaboy Ehiz via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Oganigwe (feat. ODUMODBLVCK & Jeriq).” He also discusses his new EP, ‘Omo Ologo,’ his recording process, and how he’s managed to showcase his versatility.

The Big 5

Dadaboy Ehiz shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Kwesi Arthur, Tay Iwar & Twelve XII, MFR Souls feat. Russel Zuma, Shane907 & Locco Musiq, TOSS & Tyler ICU feat. Nandipha808 Ceekay RSA, and Iyanya & BNXN fka Buju.

Africa Rising

Nigerian singer-songwriter YKB is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising featured artist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, “komplete riddim” and “bo card (things i need)” from his new EP, ‘YUSFUL MUSIC.’ Listen HERE.

Dadaboy’s Song of the Week

Each week, Dadaboy Ehiz chooses his favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week he spotlights Tanzanian star Harmonize and his track, “Single Again,” from Apple Music’s Bongo Flava playlist. Listen HERE (and find a roundup of all Dadaboy’s selections on Apple Music’s Dadaboy’s Playlist, HERE).

Zlatan Tells Apple Music about his Approach to Releasing Music

“2023, I actually dropped music very late due to one reason or another, and then ever since Toulouse was cool and manageable for me. And then 2021 I dropped Resan, I could not jump out of the album to start releasing singles, I had to push and shoot videos from Resan for a little while before jumping into other singles. So this year I decided to myself that I want to start early so I can see more results”

Zlatan Tells Apple Music about His Recording Process

“I think I can actually submit an album of like 15 tracks that are recorded right now. I’ve worked with so many people. I’ve been used to recording, I barely sleep at night because my body system is used to being awake all night. I have a private studio, we go there all the time. I don’t like waiting for what’s next to do before I start recording. So basically there are songs and I feel like I’m ready to go again if I decide to. The amount of songs, I think there’s nothing stopping me to actually put a body of work together. Since I’ve dropped singles and that, people like that they feeling it, I think I can just compile some of the songs again and then go for a project and serve then it to the world”

Zlatan Tells Apple Music about the Reception to his Recent Tracks

“Basically I’m so happy about ‘Omo Ologo’ because when I started, people would only classify me as a rapper or they call me a rapper and then there are some people who tend not to agree I’m a rapper in any way so I’ve been able to prove that I’m versatile for a while now. I tried to always drop rap songs because that’s actually where I started from rap battles so I tried to drop rap songs in-between my danceable songs and then celeb songs to like see new paths. So ‘Omo Logo’ came out and I came out with a challenge and top celebrities that are doing well felt like they loved the energy, they reached out to me, I sent the beat to them. So the track is actually doing well and the fact it’s actually a rap song I’m actually happy”