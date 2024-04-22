Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida Features Ruger and BNXN

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian Afropop artists Ruger and Bnxn join Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about their latest single, “Ilashe.” They also discuss their first collaborative album, ‘RnB,’ what inspired them to work together, and how they use their lyrics to unpack deep topics.

The Big 5

Africa Rising

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, April 19th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Ruger and Bnxn tell Apple Music about their Joint album, ‘RnB’

Bnxn: This project shows synergy at its finest.

Ruger: 100.

Bnxn: It shows quality, it shows the real essence of collaboration – how to bounce off each other, how to learn from each other, how to pick this and flow off what this person [did]. It’s like a relay race—

Ruger: 100!

Bnxn: —but we’re only coming first, you feel me. You gotta understand from the beginning to the end of every record, it’s a crazy collaborative process, from the artists to the producers, so I am beyond proud of this project. It’s why the last song we said “Not Done,” because hopefully…

Ruger: Hopefully we’re not done!

Ruger tells Apple Music why He and Bnxn Work Well Together

You know most Afrobeats artists, they’re always about gyration, enjoyment – let’s make songs people will party to, let’s talk about enjoyment and money and that. We’re talking about everything! Go back to our projects, we talk about everything, we talk about relationships. Most artists in Naija don’t talk about relationships like that, they talk about ‘your body’s banging, you’re fine, you’re this’ but we’re saying the deeper things. As much as the whole world is appreciating that part, I think Nigerians have to actually appreciate that about us, because when we go outside the country that’s what they love about us. “That guy is speaking to me!”