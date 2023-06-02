Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday features Bad Boy Timz

This Week’s Episode of Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio Features a Conversation With Bad Boy Timz, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday, June 2nd at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm

Cover Star Interview

To kick off season 4 of Africa Now Radio—hosted by South African actor, singer, media personality and entrepreneur Nandi Madida—Nigerian Afrobeats star Bad Boy Timz joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Tossmitoss.” He also discusses his new album, ‘No Bad Boy, No Party,’ how he juggled music with his university studies, and how he plans to extend Afrobeats even further abroad.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Burna Boy, CKay, ODUMODUBLVCK feat. Cruel Santino & Bella Shmurda, Prince Kaybee feat. Azana, and BOJ & Knucks feat. Tay Iwar.

Africa Rising

Nigerian singer-songwriter Zichy is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, “Corny,” and the Victony collab, “S.M.S (Sing My Song).” Listen HERE.

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights South African rapper K.O and his single, “ROCKABYE (feat. Toss),” from Apple Music’s Mzansi Hip-Hop playlist. Listen HERE.

