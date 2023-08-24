Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida This Friday – The Burna Boy Special

This Week’s Episode Features a Special Celebration of Burna Boy, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Cover Star

This week, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy drops his new album, ‘I Told Them….’ To celebrate, Africa Now Radio features excerpts from Zane Lowe’s exclusive interview with Burna Boy, where the global megastar discusses the album and his journey of sharing the sounds of the continent on global stages.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from DJ Tira & Skillz feat. Murumba Pitch & Q Twins, Kelvyn Boy feat. Badboy AV, Remy Baggins & YKB, Lowsheen, Makhadzi & Lionees Ratang, and Tshego feat. Raspy.

Africa Rising

Nigerian singer-songwriter Marvel is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, the Joeboy collab “Amber Rose (Remix)” and “Get Me.”

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights South African amapiano heavyweights Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa and their track, “Ungiphethe Kahle (feat. Nokwazi, MaWhoo, Mashudu & LeeArt),” from Apple Music’s Amapiano Lifestyle playlist.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, August 25th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.