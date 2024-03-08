Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida This Friday – The International Women’s Day Special

This Week’s Episode Features a Special Showcase of Africa’s Most Dynamic Women

of 2024

International Women ’s Day Special

To celebrate International Women ’s Day, celebrated globally on March 8th, Nandi Madida hosts the Africa Now: International Women ’s Day 2024 special, showcasing Africa’s most exciting women in music. This week’s cover features Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Ayra Starr, Tanzanian Afropop star Nandy, Ghanaian Afro-fusion singer-songwriter Gyakie and South African house and amampiano producer and DJ, DBN Gogo.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Azana, Hanna, Kold AF & Aema, Nikita Kering’ & LMBSKN, and Tolani & Qdot.

Africa Rising

Nigerian street-hop star Candy Bleakz is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising featured artist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, “Para” and “Tikuku.”