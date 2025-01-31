Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday with 1da Banton

Nigerian Afro-dancehall star 1da Banton joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest single, “ILEBOGUS (feat. MASIDI).” He also discusses his EP, ‘WALK WITH ME,’ how his upbringing in Port Harcourt shaped his art, and how he manages to remain grounded.

This Week’s Hottest New Tracks

Nandi Madida shares the hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Ayo Maff, Black Sherif & Fireboy DML, Kashcoming, Khalil Harrison & Scotts Maphuma feat DJ Exit & Tyler ICU, and Makhadzi Entertainment feat. Dr Skaro.

1da Banton Tells Apple Music How He Remains Grounded

The intentionality is a big part of it because, it’s a natural thing for me. I’ve always been laid back and humble. I’m just chilled; I like peace a lot. I’m always just chilling and making music. I really love to make music; the business aside. That’s why I learned how to produce music, because I’m always in the studio making amazing music. It makes me feel really good.

1da Banton Tells Apple Music About His Dancehall Influences

My general upbringing was reggae-influenced. In Port Harcourt, we listen to lots of reggae and dancehall music. From the likes of Shaggy, who I listened to a lot growing up, to Beenie Man, to Vybz Kartel, to real reggae like Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. A whole lot of amazing reggae-dancehall music. Obviously that influenced the way I listened to and interpreted music.

1da Banton Tells Apple Music About His Upbringing in Port Harcourt

We had really local, amazing stars in my city of Port Harcourt. Growing up I saw people who were superstars in Port Harcourt and the neighbouring environments. [They] really inspired me, because most of them were in my neighbourhood, so I saw them face-to-face. People like Timaya and a whole lot of other amazing artists. You know, Port Harcourt is really special when it comes to making unique music. I’m always proud to be a Port Harcourt boy.

1da Banton Tells Apple Music About the Cultural Relevance of the Intro to His New EP, ‘WALK WITH ME’

That’s my traditional music. I’m from the southern part of Nigeria, in Rivers State. That’s my local riddim. That’s the first riddim I fell in love with. I always used to love going to watch the masquerade—a traditional festival that happens every December or January. It’s the kind of music that’s really special, because it’s homemade. It inspires my music a lot. It’s really African music. I love pure, original African sounds.

1da Banton Tells Apple Music About His Recent Visit to His Birthplace

That’s the kind of thing I like to do on a normal day, but this time I had to document it because we need to inspire more people to do stuff like that. I’ve always heard, “Bro, you were born in [Rivers State Teaching Hospital],” and I’d never been there. I lived in Rivers State for about 20 years, growing up. I woke up one day feeling like I needed to do something different during the festive period, aside from going to parties. I was in the mood to give back. So I had the idea of going to where I was born.