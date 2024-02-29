Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Nandi Madida This Friday With Blaq Diamond

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Blaq Diamond, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising, and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Cover Star Interview

South African Afropop duo Blaq Diamond joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about their latest track, “Away.” They also discuss their new album, ‘Zulu Romance,’ and what they learned from going independent.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Olivetheboy, Ruger & Bnxn, Straffiti, 031choppa & Big Zulu feat. Ice Beats Slide, Shakes & Les & Xduppy, and DJ Tira & Heavy-K feat. Makhadzi Entertainment, Zee Nxumalo & Afro Brothers.

Africa Rising

Ghanaian Afrobeats star—and Apple Music’s latest Up Next: Ghana featured artist— Lasmid is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign that shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, “Puul” and “Bad Boy.”

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights Nigerian Afro-fusion star Omah Lay and his single, “Holy Ghost,” from Apple Music’s Afrobeats Hits playlist.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, March 1st at 9a London / 10a Lagos/Paris / 11a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

***

Blaq Diamond tell Apple Music what They’ve Learned from Going independent

More than anything, we can say it’s growth. As an artist you get to a point where you wanna start your own thing, [be] independent, and it got to that point for us where we felt like as much as we’d made so much great music, we’re ambitious. We woud actually like to do that for ourselves and also empower other young artists through something like this.

The journey has been fun, has been crazy. We learned a lot of things but more than anything we’re grateful and the fact that we made it here. Right now this is gonna be our first first album independent, doing it our own way, the way we always wanted to do it. It’s a blessing.

Blaq Diamond tell Apple Music about the Inspiration Behind their New Album, ‘Zulu Romance’

In terms of this album, we even have a couple of features and the way the music sounds itself is so classical to a point whereby even if you don’t understand the language, you can feel the music, you can feel the rhythm, you can feel the instrument, you can feel the pain or the soulfulness from the vocal itself.

That’s the reason why we called it ‘Zulu Romance’, the album itself. We feel like this our culture and we love it, but we know the world to be glued in it like so many times. Just know we have so many new sounds… it’s something that they’ve never heard before, [but] at the same time they can relate to it.

Blaq Diamond tell Apple Music about Their Plans to Make ‘Zulu Romance’ a Series

It’s a series we’re planning to do this every year, around this time of year. Next year we’re definitely dropping ‘Zulu Romance’ Part B. Even the way we’re shooting our visuals with this series, every video has a continuation, it’s linked together. It tells a story… it’s exciting, man.