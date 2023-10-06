Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Nandi Madida This Friday With BNXN

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With BNXN, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian Afrobeats star Bnxn joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Best Of Me.“ He also discusses his new album, ‘Sincerely, Benson,’ how heartbreak inspired his songwriting, and how a conversation with Burna Boy helped him choose the album’s title.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from ODUMODUBLVCK, Bloody Civilian & Wale, King Perryy, Runtown & Shatta Wale, Tems, MÖRDA & DJ Zinhle feat. Dr Moruti, and DJ Maphorisa and Tman Xpress feat. Kabza De Small.

Africa Rising

Nigerian Afro-fusion duo Rain in April—Apple Music’s latest Up Next: Nigeria featured artist—is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features their singles, “Diamonds” and “Weather.” Listen HERE.

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights South African DJ and producer Dazzie Funk and his single, “Yana Pula (Dub Mix)[feat. Hessy],” from Apple Music’s Afro House Nation playlist. Listen HERE.

Bnxn Tells Apple Music What Inspired his ‘Sincerely, Benson’ Album Title

I went out with Burna Boy. We were talking – this is around the period where I’d just changed the name – and he’s like ‘yo, now you need to personalise that name, you need to make an emphasis on that name. This name? That has to be your album name. It has to be part of your album itself, you need to sell it with you.’

He told me that and it stuck to me so bad, but it was crazy because months after that he drops ‘Love, Damini’. You know, his real name! I was like ‘Ahhh my guy, I feel you!’… so yeah, that was one of the reasons that really inspired the name, the need to personalise and make an emphasis on the name, so people really identify me for what it is.

Bnxn Tells Apple Music how Heartbreak Inspired his New Album

True story: I was in love when I was in this project. I was so heartbroken when I made this project, because I had just left a relationship. I know that I was the one that really caused it, [that] made that happen, but it’s like… how do you really tell someone you’re sorry if you can’t own up to it and accept it? That was one of the themes that inspired the project.

Bnxn Tells Apple Music about the Emotional Side to ‘Sincerely, Benson’

This album itself encompasses so much emotion, especially if you can relate or you understand. Also in there there is still a need for you to feel good and dance and vibe. It’s why songs like ‘GWAGWALADA’, ‘Mukulu’, and ‘Right Energy’ are on there. It kind of gives you this sense where yeah, we’re about to sink into a project full of emotions, but I also want you people to feel good, you know? I feel like this is such a perfect project, it has everything.