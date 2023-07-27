Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday with Boj

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With BOJ, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian alté pioneer BOJ joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Can’t Be Stopped.” He also discusses his the deluxe edition of his album ‘Gbagada Express,’ his background, and the evolution of the alté scene.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Kelvyn Boy feat. Babyboy AV, Bella Shmurda feat. Pheelz, Ruger, Tyla, and Cheque & Fireboy DML.

Africa Rising

South African amapiano star HENNYBELIT is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, the Yanga Chief and Emtee collab, “Benjamins,” and the Spumante collabe “Izolo (feat. Kweku AFro, Dj Nickie Cartel & Gampinny).” Listen HERE.

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights Nigerian rapper PsychoYP and his single, “Settle Us (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK),” from Apple Music’s Alté Cruise playlist, celebrating the continent’s best genre-bending sounds. Listen HERE.

BOJ tells Apple Music about the evolution of the Alté scene

Nandi: How excited are you for the new scene? Because there’s so much happening and you’ve been about it.

BOJ: I mean it’s just amazing to see because there was a lot of pushback in the beginning. There was a lot of doubt and I’m just happy that everyone stuck to what they were doing and what they believed, and we’re here now, and things are happening as you can see so it’s amazing.