Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Nandi Madida This Friday With Cassper Nyovest

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Cassper Nyovest, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Cover Star Interview

South African hip-hop superstar Cassper Nyovest joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Zero One Eight (feat. Maglera Doe Boy).“ He also discusses his forthcoming new album, ‘Solomon,’ returning to classic hip-hop sounds, navigating personal tragedies and forgoing commercial success in favour of true artistry.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Oladapo, Nasty C & Benny the Butcher, Patoranking feat. Victony, Lowsheen, Eemoh & Mzala Wesive, and Tion Wayne & DARKOO.

Africa Rising

South African soul singer-songwriter Fentse. is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, “Video Girl” and “Until Then.”

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights South African amapiano stars Young Stunna and Kabza De Small and their collab, “uNonkosi (feat. Deeper Phil & Mfundo Da DJ),” from Apple Music’s Amapiano Lifestyle playlist.

Cassper Nyovest tells Apple Music about his Forthcoming Album, ‘Solomon’

It’s definitely a personal album. It’s really not about how well it’s going to do, you know I think I’ve done the commercial thing for a long time and I feel like I’m at a point now in my career where I just genuinely want to make a solid project that I’m proud of. This is my attempt at making a classic hip-hop album that will play 10 years from now, and it will stand the test of time. It’s very simple, I really just did whatever came to mind and whatever felt natural at that point. That’s what it’s about for me.

Cassper Nyovest tells Apple Music about Returning from Amapiano to the Hip-Hop

I’m always true to myself, like when I was making piano it was because I was exploring a sound I was very interested in, and I loved it. I was really just making it because that’s what I felt like doing and expressing myself at that point… I had so much to talk about and share and express but I couldn’t find a way to do it on piano beats because I feel like people are just dancing, they’re not listening, so I felt a void, and I just knew that in order for me to feel like I’m expressing myself and talking about the topics I wanted to talk about I had to rap, I had to go back to hip-hop.

Cassper Nyovest tells Apple Music about Losing Close Friends in Music

Losing so many close friends in that manner really messed with me, and also it was the proximity of those events also… it traumatised me a lot. I found myself just detaching myself from a lot of things, and it did force me to grow and become an adult, and become realistic and become more compassionate, become more patient and also just concentrate on what really matters and cut out a lot of the extra stuff that we just add on to our lives in the name of fun and joy. I had to really concentrate and basically work on the quality of the life that I want to live.