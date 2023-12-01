Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida This Friday with Grammy Award Nominee Musa Keys

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Musa Keys, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday, December 1st at 9a London / 10a Lagos/Paris / 11a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Cover Star Interview

South African amapiano star and Grammy award nominee Musa Keys joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Izinyembezi (feat. Chley & Cheez Beezy)”. He also discusses his new EP, ‘Becoming Him’, the evolution of his sound, inhabiting dual roles as a producer and a vocalist, and his global aspirations.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Jeriq, Smallgod, Kweku Flick & Young Lunya, Rayvanny, Reekado Banks & Lexsil, Blxckie, and Tyla.

Africa Rising

Kenyan soul singer Maya Amolo—Apple Music’s latest Up Next: East Afrcia featured artist—is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, “Wildin’,” and the Xenia Manasseh collab, “Love Letters.” Listen HERE.

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights South African amapiano DJ Kabza De Small and soul vocalist Mthunzi and their collab, “Imithandazo (feat. Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine & Umthakathi Kush),” from Apple Music’s Ke Dezemba, playlist, showcasing South Africa’s most infectious summer hits. Listen HERE.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, December 1st at 9a London / 10a Lagos/Paris / 11a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Musa Keys tells Apple Music about his ‘Becoming Him’ EP

My ‘Becoming Him’ EP is a prompt to my album. I’m just saying goodbye to who I was, and welcoming my new self. I believe my music is different now, I’ve grown so much and now fully have an understanding of what works for me and what sound is best for me, what best translates what I feel to the rest of the people.

Musa Keys tells Apple Music about his Dual Roles as Producer and Vocalist

Somebody actually asked me what would I do if I had to choose between producing music and actually becoming more of a vocal artist. What would I choose? It was a very difficult choice for me, mainly because I think I’m pretty dominant in both, and the way I have so much intent I know what I want in the sense of what I want it to sound like, and that’s one thing I always say working with other artists – maybe I find I’ve produced the song, but I just feel like they’re not connecting with the song the way I’m imagining it in my vocal mind – so I believe I’m everything. Don’t classify me!

Musa Keys tells Apple Music about Taking his Music International

I should even change my Instagram bio to ‘Young Global Superstar’! I believe that I’ve reached quite a beautiful point in my life in South Africa where I’ve built my brand, and now it’s time to take it to the rest of the world.

Not only South Africa, Africa as a whole you know. I’ve done a couple of shows around Africa, which is where I’m going next now for my own shows. I want to have my own one-man shows outside of South Africa just to actually put a stamp that yo, I’m actually him.

Despite that I just believe that my music is in a different place now, I feel like I am where I should be. I feel like the music is really about who I’ve grown to become.