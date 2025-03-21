Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday with Joeboy

Nigerian Afrobeats star Joeboy joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest single, “Taxi Driver.” He also discusses his new album, ‘Viva Lavida,’ reuniting with his long-time collaborator Tempoe, and about fusing different sounds on his new album.

Joeboy tells Apple Music about naming his 3rd album ‘Viva Lavida’

The title means living free, enjoying life, good vibrations and good energy. People tell me so many times that my music is soothing and everything. One of my guys started giving me the nickname ‘Lavida Boy’ so I started building on the concept from there. I started having Lavida sessions and there’s going to be Lavida Festival soon! I feel like there’s so much negativity in the world. Everybody’s trying to be toxic, everybody’s trying to huff and puff. I just want to be that source of positivity and that’s my message, that’s my motto – that’s always been for me, even before the fame.

Joeboy tells Apple Music about reuniting with his long-time collaborator Tempoe

We don’t get to work together all the time because Tempo travels a lot, but whenever we do, we always make sure to make something that is very very unique and different sound wise. We want people to say “wow, this is beautiful “ – both from a hit song perspective, and a quality perspective. Whatever song we’re making right now, we don’t want it to sound like anything out there and we always achieve that goal, so shout out to Tempoe!!

Joeboy tells Apple Music about fusing different sounds on his new album

I get to travel a lot. I get exposed to so many different ideas, different cultures – and it’s only right that I let those cultures influence me in a positive way. I even got to visit India and I started listening to the kind of songs that they listen to in those regions, and that kind of influenced the sound too – so I started to infuse that into some songs on the project.

Joeboy tells Apple Music about perseverance through tough times

One thing I’d want to say to every young person going through a difficult time is stay strong! – I try to not let problems overwhelm me. Don’t let it you mess with your self-esteem or your self-belief. Just keep going and keep striving for more. Don’t see challenges as the end of the world and don’t see challenges as things that are not normal. Everybody goes through challenges, no matter how fun or happy they appear on the internet or how cool they look. If you can fix it, fix it. If you can’t, just chill – and love yourself!

