Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday with Kizz Daniel

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Kizz Daniel, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday, August 4th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian Afropop star Kizz Daniel joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “My G.” He also discusses his new album, ‘Maverick,’ the future of Afro-R&B, and sharing more of himself through his art.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from DJ Neptune & Zinoleesky, Yemi Alade, Platform & Tommy Flavour, Uncle Waffles & Tony Duardo feat. Manana & Lusanda, and Nanette & Blxckie feat. Mike BGRZ.

Africa Rising

South African soul singer-songwriter Roho is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign that shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, “Pop Sex Fashion,” and “MICELLAR WATER (feat. Tyson Sybateli).” Listen HERE.

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favorite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights South African stars De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef & Eemoh, and their single, “Sgudi Snyc,” from Apple Music’s Amapiano Lifestyle playlist, celebrating the continent’s best genre-bending sounds. Listen HERE.

Kizz Daniel tells Apple Music about His Plans for a Future Afro-R&B Album

I think I’m loving Afro-R&B now. Afro-R&B now is crazy – look at Libianca [sings ‘People’] – like there’s something special about Afro-R&B and me personally my next project is going to be, probably, all about that.