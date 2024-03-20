Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida This Friday with Kweku Smoke

Ghanaian rap superstar Kweku Smoke joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Jah Guide.” He also discusses his new album, ‘Kweku Jesus,’ how it allowed him to tell more personal stories—and how he’s helped to grow hip-hop culture in Ghana.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Kizz Daniel, Bella Shmurda, Pheelz, Nanette, and The Big Hash.

Africa Rising

South African R&B singer-songwriter Yamiko is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, “Curious” and “Rewind.”

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights South African amapiano stars TitoM and Yuppe and their collab, “Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E. & Eeque)” from Apple Music’s Amapiano Lifestyle playlist.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, March 15th at 8a London / 9a Lagos/Paris / 10a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

***

Kweku Smoke tells Apple Music about His Album’s Chart Success in Ghana

It’s very hard to penetrate out here in Ghana with trap music and more of the hip-hop stuff, which I do more of, but it’s finally good to see the people responding and enjoying the music. We’re going up, and I’m really happy about it and happy for the whole hip-hop culture.

Kweku Smoke tells Apple Music about the Meaning Behind his Album, ‘Kweku Jesus’

Everything [on the album] is arranged like it was in the Bible. We all know when Jesus was born, so track one is things like that, down to ‘Nkorabonesem’: we know about Jesus going out to preach, so that talks about it. My part is like the street connected with the gospel – teaching, motivating the youth.

Kweku Smoke tells Apple Music why He Opted for No Collaborations on ‘Kweku Jesus’

I personally think Jesus did it all alone—it was about him, it wasn’t about anyone else. He fought the Disciples, but he was the leader. He led everything and did everything alone, it’s just that he had to supervise here and there. Because this album shares more of my life story, I didn’t want features because it’s kind of personal. I wanted to do everything by myself, and tell the story as I’ve seen it. I felt like this is my whole story in one album… I decided to personally put my feelings, put my whole life story into this and just doing it alone, that way people can get more attached to it.