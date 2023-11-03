Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Nandi Madida This Friday With Mr Eazi

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Mr Eazi, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar artist and producer Mr Eazi joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Panadol.“ He also discusses his new album ‘The Evil Genius,’ how being at a crossroads inspired his songwriting, and how boredom motivates him.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Joeboy, Teni, Sun-El Musician & Msaki, Mellissa, and KCee feat. Oxlade.

Africa Rising

Nigerian Afropop singer-songwriter Morravey—Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising featured artist—is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, “WHAT IS LOVE” and the Davido collab, “IN THE GARDEN.” Listen HERE.

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights South African kwaito legend Mandoza and his enduring classic, “Nkalakatha,” from Apple Music’s Mandoza Essentials playlist. Listen HERE.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, November 3rd at 8a London / 9a Lagos/Paris / 10a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1

Mr Eazi tells Apple Music about the Inspiration of ‘The Evil Genius’ Album Title

So we just keep bouncing names, and I think the energy inside of me was: you know what, yes I’m at the crossroads, but I’m not gonna go please anyone any more. I’m not trying to please anybody, I’m just trying to please myself, and since people think there’s always… like, we just talked about how I made the Chop Life [Soundsystem] album, which was very random, but people always feel like I’m super calculated, so I’m like ok, I’m a genius? I’m the evil genius.

I accept anything you want to call me – good, bad, I am the evil genius – and that’s how we came up with the name.

Mr Eazi tells Apple Music about the Crossroads He Faced While Making ‘The Evil Genius’

At the time I was making the music, I was battling between what is the next step, what’s the next journey. Do I just concentrate on being an entrepreneur, and just go be great at being an entrepreneur, and leave the music? I was having this internal struggle – which career path do I pick? – and I was just about to go from having a girlfriend to getting engaged, and so it’s like going from single man to the next level of commitment, so I was literally at the crossroads, and even internally with my friendships and relationships around me, I was basically struggling to please everyone. When I would hear ‘oh, Eazi said this…’ I would want to go out of my way to convince you that I’m not the bad guy.