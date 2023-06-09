Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday with Nviiri The Storyteller

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Nviiri The Storyteller, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday, June 9th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Cover Star Interview

Kenyan singer-songwriter and guitarist Nviiri The Storyteller joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, the Bensoul collab, “Blessings.” He also discusses his new album, ‘Inside Out,’ tackling a range of emotions through his music, and how he’s experimented with new sounds.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from LADIPOE & Bella Shmurda, Simi, Nkosazana Daughter & Young Jonn, Wanitwa Mos, Master KG & Seemah feat. Lowsheen, and Reekado Banks feat. Adekunle Gold & Maleek Berry.

Africa Rising

Nigerian singer-songwriter Bloody Civilian is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, “Mad Apology” and “I Don’t Like You,” from her debut EP, ‘Anger Management.’ Listen HERE.

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights Nigerian superstar Rema and his single “Charm,” from Apple Music’s Afrobeats Hits playlist. Listen HERE.

Nviiri The Storyteller tells Apple Music about his new album, ‘Inside Out’

You know The Storyteller gets a bit emotional with his music, whether it’s club or not, and I’m always passing a message. There’s a lot of questions out here on my current status, I’ve mentioned it all in that music. You’ll know whether I’m in love, whether I’m dating, whether I’m still fighting, everything is there. That’s why we’re calling it ‘Inside Out’, I’m just letting it all out there, from deep within.

Nviiri The Storyteller tells Apple Music about Creating His First Full-Length Body of Work

I feel like this was the right time to put out a body of work because now it’ll be able to get people to understand my new sound, sonic-wise. It’s also the same I did with ‘Kitenge’, because I was initially known as the man of the party, then after that I did ‘Kitenge’ which is more of an emotional EP, and of course I’m now considered principal of the school of heartbreak, I ended up opening a school of heartbreak here in Kenya! There’s a lot of burden to carry there so I just left it alone… and you basically on the album since we’re tackling all these sides – we have the party side, the conscious side where I’m just advising people, then the sad part and we have the love songs in there – and the fact that we have almost like four songs of every genre [on the album], it puts us in a good place to pass that message across.

Nviiri The Storyteller tells Apple Music about Exploring New Sounds

It got to a point where I had to decide on my own that my sound is how I write and how I approach the music, not necessarily the genre because that would limit us from exploring other sounds. Currently we have R&B tracks, we have amapiano, I’ve actually done house—not in the album, but I’ve done house—we have afropop and we’ve experimented in all the sounds. By the time it’s even in the album it’s not the first of its sound – we’ve done tracks over and over to make sure we get it right you know. We travelled all the way out of the country – the album we wrote in Dar es Salaam, Uganda and South Africa, just to get the feel of those specific places otherwise you’d be lying to yourself and your audience.