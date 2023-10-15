Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida This Friday With Odumodublvck

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With ODUMODUBLVCK, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!



Cover Star Interview

Nigerian rapper ODUMODUBLVCK joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, the Bloody Civilian and Wale collab, “BLOOD ON THE DANCEFLOOR.“ He also discusses his new mixtape, ‘EZIOKWU,’ how he uses music to create connections to Nigerian culture, and what keeps him motivated.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Gyakie, Mr Eazi, Mayorkun, Sam Deep & Daliwonga, and Kamo Mphela, Tyler ICU & Khalil Harrison feat. Baby S.O.N.

Africa Rising

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Mellissa—Apple Music’s latest Up Next: Ghana featured artist—is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, “Me & U” and “Limelight.”

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights Nigerian superstar Tems and her single, “Me & U,” from Apple Music’s Afrobeats Hits playlist.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, October 13th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

ODUMODUBLVCK tells Apple Music about the Sounds of his Mixtape, ‘EZIOKWU’

In as much as it’s a hip-hop album, it has a lot of afrobeats elements to it, afro-fusion elements, it even has Ghanaian highlife. I try to make a project that has never been made before, or created before, in the history of African music. The sound has this, this, this and that, but it still sounds like one body of work.

ODUMODUBLVCK tells Apple Music about Bringing the World to his Culture

I was just trying to communicate myself and my environment, you know? That’s the easiest way to do it as an artist. When I was recording it I wanted people to know from the get-go that first of all, this guy is an African, and this guy is a Nigerian.

I didn’t want anybody second-guessing, even down to the lingo – deep-rooted Nigerian street lingo – that when you listen… let’s say Drake listens and he really loves it, any Nigerian he sees he’ll be like ‘yo, what’s the meaning of this?’ Automatically it’s dragging people towards our culture, which is the best way to sell your market, I guess. I just wanted to put myself and my community out there without second-guessing it, and that makes the music authentic.

ODUMODUBLVCK tells Apple Music about his Determined Spirit

Music, I tell people it’s not about who has the best sound. I’m a big believer, I understand that music is from God, and God just feels like ‘ok you, let me bless you with this, let me see how much you can go into the world and multiply this talent’, you get what I’m saying?

In my case I believe everything is divine. If this or that did not stop me, then I believe nothing can stop me, so I take that energy from surviving all those traumatic experiences and use it as a shield towards any spirit of doubt or uncertainty. I’ve already been shown that omo, this p is gonna work and there is nothing that is going to stop it. The worst that could have stopped it has already happened so nothing more than this can happen anymore. That’s the spirit.