Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Nandi Madida This Friday With Ruger

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Ruger, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday, September 1st at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Ruger joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Tour.“ He also discusses his new album, ‘RU The World,’ working with D’Prince, and how he manages to stay grounded.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Azana & Mthunzi, Sam Deep, Njelic & Aymos, Teni, Pheelz feat. Young Jonn, and Jux & Jay Melody.

Africa Rising

Nigerian Afropop star Khaid is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising cover star, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, “No Time” and “Anabella,” from his new EP, ‘Emotions.’ Listen HERE.

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake and his, “Lonely At The Top,” from Apple Music’s Afrobeats Hits playlist. Listen HERE.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, September 1st at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

***

Ruger tells Apple Music about Working with D’Prince

Nandi: So I don’t think D’Prince gets enough of his flowers for being able to scout special talent. He really has an ear for global talent, I would say. So not only talent that will make it big around the continent but also just the the globe as a whole. What do you think was that thing where he was like, I need to sign this guy?

Ruger: Shout out to the Prince you know, that’s one of his great talents, scouting for talent, knowing exactly where everyone’s strengths is. But I think he saw the confidence, because I’ve always been a confident person, even when I was back on the streets and all of that. So I feel like that’s what he saw and said like ‘someone like this is going to fight the battles of this music.’ I had the perfect voice to put myself out there so why not? He put me on and big thanks for him.

Ruger tells Apple Music about the Importance of Staying Grounded

Nandi: How do you maintain that sense of humility or just sense of not feeling overwhelmed by the show business?

Ruger: I stay praying you know? Most of the time I like to just be by myself just reflecting on whatever I’ve done, whatever I’m doing to know when I’m doing something wrong or right. It’s important to always sit down and reflect because sometimes if you’re just living life nonchalantly, as it comes, sometimes you can make some mistakes and you don’t even worry and you don’t even know why you made that mistake you just moving on. So you have to have the time where you sit down and just re-evaluate and reflect and know where you have to do better and change or do more.

Ruger tells Apple Music What to Expect From his New Album, ‘RU The World’

Nandi: What can we look forward to from this album? What is the experience you want us to have listening to this album?

Ruger: It’s just every element of Ru is in this album. And you know some of the things that I’ve gone through, that I’ve put in this album, some people are actually going through it, it’s a very relatable album. It has the African sauce, it has the Dancehall sauce, it has R&B, it has pure reggae. Everything you want to listen to, it’s there, whatever you want just pick your poison.