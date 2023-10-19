Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida This Friday With Sam Deep

Cover Star Interview

South African amapiano DJ and producer Sam Deep joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, the Eemoh collab “iMpumelelo (feat. Da Muziqal Chef).“ He also discusses his new album ‘iMALI YE NTWANA,’ his creative journey, and his biggest ambitions.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Dj Stokie & Eemoh, NSG feat. Libianca & Jae5, Kida Kudz, BOJ & Pheelz, Shatta Wale & Tekno, and Darque & Kabza De Small feat. Berita.

Africa Rising

South African amapiano singer-songwriter and entertainer Kamo Mphela is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, the Tyler ICU and Khalil Harrison collab “Dalie (feat. Baby S.O.N),” and “Dubai (feat. Daliwonga, Sizwe Alakine & Tyler ICU). Listen HERE.

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights South African producer Drega and his collab with Sun-El Musician and Maline Aura, “Indlela,” from Apple Music’s Afro House Nation playlist. Listen HERE.

Sam Deep tells Apple Music abut his album, ‘iMALI YE NTWANA’

iMALI YE NTWANA is a title that I chose from the song which is on the album, with MalumNator. Earlier this year I did the song, then I heard the words “iMALI YE NTWANA” and I thought yeah, why not name the album iMALI YE NTWANA?

I felt like the title means something to me too, because I’m at the point in my life where I felt like I needed something different, because if you check my catalogue I’ve been releasing singles and EPs only, so I just felt like it’s time to give the people a beautiful body of work, you know, something they can jam to and everyone gets their own favourite song. It’s an album where I’m going to get my breakthrough, it’s really something different and something big for me, especially where I am with the hits coming along.