Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday with Savage

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Savage, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Nigerian Afrobeats star Savage joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, the Victony collab, “Gangnam Style.” He also discusses his new album, ’That Uzere Boy,’ his other creative outlets, and how living in South Africa inspired him.

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Bella Shmurda feat. Lil Kesh, Jujuboy, Sykes feat. Skillz Musiq & RudeBoyz, Tayc, and Bantu, Dr. Chaii & Pabi Cooper.

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights South African amapiano stars Mas Musiq and Daliwonga and their single “Gangnam Style (feat. DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small)” from Apple Music’s Amapiano Lifestyle playlist. Listen HERE.

Savage tells Apple Music about Living in South Africa

I was living in Cape Town, I started this clothing brand when I moved to South Africa called Savage Space Couture – we sell clothing, jeans, rugs, t-shirts – and that’s how people knew me in South Africa before music came, so when I put out ‘Confident’ people weren’t really expecting me to come out with this music vibe because they all know me as the fashion guy.

I learned a lot in Cape Town, actually. It inspired me. The nation’s beautiful, it helps creatively. I met amazing people there as well too, that helped my life. There’s some people you meet, where conversations with them that just transform your whole idea about things, so yeah I love Cape Town. It’s my second home.