Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday with Shallipopi

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Shallipopi, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian street-pop star Shallipopi joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “Ex Convict.” He also discusses his debut EP, ‘Planet Pluto,’ his ambitions and how he makes music for new generations.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Young Jonn, KiDi feat. Stonebwoy, Chike, Crayon, and Lowsheen & Azana.

Africa Rising

Nigerian singer-songwriter MOONLIGHT AFRIQA is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, “Love Dimension” and “Ms. Jailer,” from his EP, ‘Tales By Moonlight.’

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights South African amapiano star Virgo Deep and his single, “Soundcheck,” from Apple Music’s Isgubhu playlist, celebrating the continent’s best dance and electronic sounds.

Shallipopi tells Apple Music about His Success as an Independent Artist

Nandi Madida: You know something I’ve found very interesting and quite surprising is that you’re not part of a major label. So you haven’t been signed to any major label and you’ve been killing it in the game, is that correct?

Shallipopi: I own my own label.

Nandi Madida: That’s insane. So as a young’n – you’re [born in] 2000, in South Africa we say ‘Ama 2000’ – so you’re just killing the game with no major label? That’s why I was saying you’re disrupting the game because I can’t think of many artists at the top of my head who is doing it at your level just by having their own label.

Shallipopi: It’s true… Well, I think my songs are made for the new generation.

Shallipopi tells Apple Music about His New EP, ‘Planet Pluto’

Nandi Madida: Is there anything that you’ve learned just dropping this EP? What do you want people to know about this project? What would you like to leave them learning with this project?

Shallipopi: Hmm, learning? I would say no, just welcome to Pluto. This is my time. Welcome to Pluto, just know that this is my time. It’s not anything educative, it’s pure vibe.