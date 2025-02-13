Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday with TML Vibez

Nigerian Afrobeats star Tml Vibez joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest single, “Intro (Going).” He also discusses the deluxe edition of his album, ‘Pawon Boy, Vol. 1,’ how he overcame setbacks to build his career, working with Seyi Vibez—and what he’s working on next.

This Week’s Hottest New Tracks

Nandi Madida shares the hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Ayra Starr, Adekunle Gold, Ruger, Drega, Sykes & Simmy feat. Masandi, and SjavasDaDeejay, DJ Maphorisa & Zee Nxumalo feat. Xduppy, Madumane & Dutch.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, February 14th at 9a London / 10a Lagos/Paris / 11a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm

***

Tml Vibez Tells Apple Music About His No-Written-Lyrics Recording Process

I just go with the vibe. I want the producer to be around to play me beats. And then it just comes naturally. I start vibing and from there, I have one, two, three records already.

Tml Vibez Tells Apple Music About Overcoming Setbacks at the Start of His Career

Even when I was doing freestyles, I had a lot of friends that were doing freestyles also. Some of them were more dope than mine, I won’t lie. I felt like, “This brother is doing very well with his freestyles.” So I felt like I needed to be more serious with my craft. People were telling me, “Bro, you’re not really giving us that vibe.” I was going to shows, but not allowed to perform. I kept pushing because I knew music was what I wanted to do. I’m going to do this music.

Tml Vibez Tells Apple Music How He Connected With His Mentor and Vibez Inc Label Boss, Seyi Vibez

It started with business, and then it turned into a family thing. We’re always together; we share ideas. He shows me how to do some stuff; he makes me understand.

Tml Vibez Tells Apple Music Why He Always Offers a Shoutout to His ‘Hood

It’s full of talent. In my hood, I have friends that are very very good at football; very, very good at music, at singing; very good at other stuff—lots of things. Everybody has three to five talents. That hood is full of talents—that’s where I come from.

Tml Vibez Tells Apple Music About the Artwork for His Album, ‘Pawon Boy, Vol. 1 (Deluxe)’

I just wanted my fans to see something different from what they’ve been getting. The idea is for them to know that something is coming. They will feel like, “Okay this is a different vibe from what we’ve been hearing.”

Tml Vibez Tells Apple Music What Fans Can Look Forward to in 2025

A big thank you to everyone that’s supporting. Expect more songs, more vibes, more videos, more projects.