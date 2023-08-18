Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday with Tyler ICU

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Tyler ICU, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday, August 18th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Cover Star Interview

South African amapiano DJ and producer Tyler ICU joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest No. 1 single, the Tumelo.za collab, “Mnike (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee).“ He also discusses his journey, creating unforgettable moments, and what makes his hometown special.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Reminisce feat. Oxlade, Harmonize feat. Ruger, Mellow & Sleazy feat. Tman Xpress, Londie London, DJ Maphorisa & Yumbs, and Major League DJz, Elaine & Yumbs.

Africa Rising

Tanzanian Bongo Flava singer-songwriter Platform—Apple Music’s latest Up Next: East Africa artist—is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, the Tommy Flavour collab “Te Amo,” and the Marioo collab, “Ananipenda.”

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights South African amapiano star Kelvin Momo and his track, “Fool Me (feat. Nanette, S.O.N & Jay Sax),” from Apple Music’s Mzansi House playlist.

Tyler ICU tells Apple Music about Chasing the Unforgettable

What can do we that’s surprising, that’s gonna be something that people remember forever? That’s always something I’ve been chasing. I don’t have to have a lot of songs in an album that people are going to say “OK, this what what what,” so I just want that one specific moment of a song that will always catch you. It’s things like that, that’s what I chase. I chase unforgettable, that’s what it’s like. Even just the lyrics, they’re always repetitive so it’s easy to catch on. It’s easier for them to stay within you.

Tyler ICU tells Apple Music about Making Music in Tembisa

Nandi: You come from the east of Johannesburg in a place called Tembisa, which is a hood that for some reason… There’s something in Tembisa, man, I can’t put my finger on it, but it produces some of the best artists in the continent and arguably the world. What is it about Tembisa? Is it the vibe? The ambience? Because you guys are killing it there.

Tyler: It has always been about the vibe, like how the streets move. Everybody there, they just love going out and they love the music that Tembisa people produce. It’s actually crazy the support we get from that hood, it’s very normal.