Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida with Ajebo Hustlers

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Ajebo Hustlers, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Cover Star Interview

The Nigerian highlife duo Ajebo Hustlers joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about their latest single, “Last Week.” They also discuss their new album, ‘Bad Boy Etiquette 102: Continuous Assessment,’ how they add depth and meaning to their sound, and how they’ve stay motivated throughout their career.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Fireboy DML, Odunsi (The Engine), Leather Park & Bnyx feat. Jeriq, Tekno, Charlotte Lyf, Master KG & Casswell P, and Aubrey Qwana & Malome Vector.

Africa Rising

Ghanaian rapper and singer King Paluta—Apple Music’s latest Up Next: Ghana featured artist—is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, “Aseda” and “Nyakoo.” Listen HERE.

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Salle and her track, “Countdown,” from Apple Music’s Afro-Soul playlist. Listen HERE.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, May 3rd at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

***

Ajebo Hustlers Tell Apple Music What’s Behind Their ‘Bad Boy Etiquette’ Ethos

We’re trying to be entertaining but we still want to have a little depth, a little insight, because a lot of artists are just putting out music, and it’s just entertaining and that’s just what it is. You really never take anything out from it; it’s just about having a good time, and we feel like in as much as we want to be entertaining—we try to be comical in our lyrics and our raps—we still want you to take back something. Listen and either be motivated, or take any sort of information that will benefit you. That’s the artists we want to be, so that’s why we said ‘Bad Boy Etiquette,’ entertaining you and still giving you game, teaching you how to move as a person.

Ajebo Hustlers Tell Apple Music About Their New Album, ‘Bad Boy Etiquette 102: Continuous Assessment’

It’s more like a continuation from the previous [album], ‘Bad Boy Etiquette 101.’ It’s more like we had our friends to jump on some records—like “Dreams” we now have Zlatan and Blaqbonez, Sarkodie on “Burn My Cable,” and we have Magixx on “Kisses.” ‘Continuous Assessment’ is a time where we’re like, “Ok, since we’ve been informing the people, we want to give you guys a test. Let’s see what you guys have gotten out of what we’ve been giving you, out of the the gems and the game that we’ve been giving you.”

Ajebo Husters Tell Apple Music How They’ve Stayed Motivated

I think what kept us going was the passion for the music. We had genuine love for the music; it wasn’t all about to just blow up. It was just to make good records that we could listen to, and our friends could listen to, and they vibe. When we were coming up, the guys that we were recording with in their studio, we were all just focused on making Afro sounds. Every time someone makes it doper, we always go back to the studio to record something that is doper than what we did previously, so it was kind of like a competition in a positive way. That kept us going—the passion, the love, the drive. We always saw it that we are making music from Port Harcourt as good as the people in Lagos, so we were just focused on doing more, recording more, to just keep recording.