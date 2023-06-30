Apple Music’s Africa Now with Nandi Madida this Friday with Omah Lay

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Omah Lay, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida this Friday, June 30th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian Afro-fusion star Omah Lay joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest track, “reason.” He also discusses the deluxe edition of his debut album, ‘Boy Alone,’ and his unique approach to social media.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Lil Kesh & Young Jonn, Busta 929 feat. Pcee, Nasty C, ODUMODUBLVCK feat. Fireboy DML, and Lebza the Villain & Moflava feat. Konke.

Africa Rising

South African rapper Bravo Le Roux is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his singles, the Sjava collab “Umntu” and the YoungstaCPT collab, “Which One?”. Listen HERE.

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights Cameroonian star Libianca and her single, “Jah,” from Apple Music’s Afro-Soul Mix playlist. Listen HERE.

Omah Lay tells Apple Music about his Relationship with Social Media

I’m not sure I feel any pressure to trend or be on social media. Matter of fact, I’m not even always on social media. I go off and on, every now and then. Sometimes I’m off for months, but I enjoy the space. Yes, sometimes when I’m working it’s a lot of distractions but I enjoy the space. It’s really more about how you see it and how you use it. For me, it’s a place where I go for fun and to communicate with my fans. Sometimes it gets in the way of my creative process, so I got off, but it’s never any pressure to me.