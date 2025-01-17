Apple Music’s Africa Rising introduces the Class of ‘25

Since 2020, Apple Music’s artist development programme Africa Rising has showcased the best and brightest emerging artists from around the continent, exposing them to global audiences and allowing their music to reach fresh ears.

With the eyes of the world firmly fixed on Africa’s vibrant music scene, Africa Rising has provided ample editorial support to emerging African artists across the Apple Music ecosystem, including Tyla, Omah Lay, Rema, Tems, Ayra Starr, Amaarae and many more.

Always ahead of the curve, Apple Music’s Africa Rising campaign kicks off the new year by introducing the next generation of African superstars, whose careers are poised to skyrocket. This year’s Class of ’25 recipients include Nigerian Afrobeats artist and producer KAESTYLE, Kenyan indie-soul sensation Njerae, South African singer-songwriter Lusanda, Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer FOLA, and rising Ghanaian beatmaker AratheJay.

The Africa Rising Class of ’25 recipients will be featured in an exclusive Africa Now Radio episode with Nandi Madida airing on Friday the 17th of January at 9a London / 10a Lagos/Paris / 11a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1.

“I am beyond grateful and excited to be selected by Apple Music for the Africa Rising Class of 2025. It’s a true privilege to be in such an inspiring company alongside so many talented artists. 2025 is going to be filled with new music from me. I’m focused on strengthening my presence in the Nigerian music scene whilst also pushing boundaries. My aim is to create music that transcends borders and resonates with listeners from all walks of life. I’m putting in more work than ever to bring you something truly special.” – FOLA.

“I’m truly honored to be a part of Apple Music’s Africa Rising Class of ’25, and being chosen as one of the cover stars is the icing on the cake! 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year, and I can’t wait to share the journey ahead. The best is yet to come! Stay tuned for some surprises from Ghana, Africa and beyond, because this year is going be my year of global domination, all by the grace of God.” – AratheJay.

“It feels great to be seen, it feels like a medal for all the hard work, and it’s only going to double in 2025. My fans should expect more great music this year—more singles and maybe a full body of work too.” – KAESTYLE.

“I am deeply honored to be selected for the Africa Rising Class of ’25 and get the chance to represent Kenya and East Africa at large. I am very excited for global audiences to listen to my music, as I believe this is a pivotal moment for the creative community in Kenya. Shout out to Apple Music for believing in me and supporting my journey.” – Njerae.

“Being selected as a cover star for Apple’s Africa Rising Class of ’25 is such an honour, because my music displays a personal perspective on what it is to be African. To be recognised as a representative and advocate for our music on a world stage is a responsibility I don’t take lightly. Thank you Apple Music! As for 2025, I’m so excited to finally share a lot more of what I’ve been writing and recording. Songs to sing along to, to cry to, to laugh to, and enjoy in people’s everyday lives. This year I’m collaborating with amazing producers and songwriters across genres, both from the continent and beyond. I can’t wait for you to hear how it all comes together.” – Lusanda.