Apple Music’s Chop Life campaign embraces the lively spirit of the festive season

Apple Music’s Chop Life campaign is celebrating its third year of saluting the festive season, with 4 exclusive guest playlists from Afro R&B-soul songstress Mellissa, Afrobeats singer-songwriter Olivetheboy, Ikorodu-bred star Seyi Vibez, and Afropop singer Nissi who have each hand picked a selection of their favourite songs that will ultimately soundtrack their festive season.

A phrase that’s embraced across the African continent, “Chop Life” means “enjoy life, and celebrate it to the fullest”. With this philosophy in mind, Apple Music’s dedicated Chop Life space will celebrate great music and embrace the spirit of enjoyment at all times, featuring a flagship playlist, bespoke artwork, DJ Mixes, and carefully curated content for any occasion–whether you’re taking it easy at home, on the beach, at a party, or just enjoying some downtime.

“I’m living in an era where anything is possible, where music from all corners of the world can thrive – and I’m living proof of it. I put together this playlist for the baddies out there, a soundtrack for a sexy, blissful holiday because, to me, Chop Life means having the best experiences.” – Mellissa

“In a year full of work and stress, let’s dance, forget our worries, and embrace the joy of every moment.” – Olivetheboy

“Life to me is about the people you have in it, people who sincerely love and want the best out of life for you. These songs make me feel good and want to have a great time. So, chopping life to me is a fun time with my family and friends.” – Seyi Vibez

“Thrilled to team up with Apple Music for the Chop Life campaign! Chop Life to me? It’s all about savouring the best of what life serves up, and not leaving a single crumb behind. I’ve made this playlist and handpicked these songs specifically to ride the ups and downs of the season, and honestly, it’s a mood-booster. Whether you’re chilling, feeling nostalgic or you want to get up and dance this playlist is for you. Give it a listen, find your groove, and let’s all Chop Life together!” – Nissi