Apple Music’s Chop Life Champions The Vibrant Spirit Of The Festive Season

Apple Music’s Chop Life campaign is celebrating its fourth year of saluting the upcoming festive season, with four exclusive guest playlists from Ghanaian-born HighLife singer-songwriter AratheJay, Lagos-born singer and rapper Ayo Maff, Port Harcourt-born Afrobeats singer-songwriter and producer Kaestyle, and Lagos-born Afrobeats maverick BhadBoi OML, who have each hand-picked a selection of the tracks that will be on heavy rotation during this celebration period.

Over the course of 20204, these artists have emerged as some of the most exciting on the continent, with AratheJay’s chart-topping single “Jesus Christ II” featuring Black Sherif earning him recognition as Apple Music’s Up Next artist in Ghana, while Kaestyle’s infectious hit “My Dealer” with Omah Lay propelled him into the Afrobeats spotlight, landing in the Top 5 on Apple Music Nigeria.

Similarly, Ayo Maff showcased his versatility with on his debut EP MAFFIAN, as well as his standout collaboration “Dealer” with Fireboy DML, while BhadBoi OML solidified his place amongst West Africa’s new wave on Bhadriyun (Deluxe) EP and his chart-topping feature on FOLA’s “alone”.

A phrase that’s embraced across the African continent, “Chop Life” means “enjoy life, and celebrate it to the fullest”. With this philosophy in mind, Apple Music’s dedicated Chop Life dedicated space will celebrate great music and embrace the spirit of enjoyment at all times, featuring a flagship playlist, DJ Mixes, and carefully curated content for pretty much any occasion, big or small.

“Chop life to me means letting loose. It’s a chance to breathe after putting in all the hard work throughout the year. Also being born in December, it’s a chance for me to celebrate life with friends and family. December also happens to be my busiest time as a performing artist and it’s the time when I get to enjoy the live reactions of all my fans and supporters. Last last chop life, no make life chop you.” – AratheJay

“This festive season I’ll be spending quality time with my family, enjoying my mom’s delicious cooking, and having fun with my siblings, and for my playlist I chose my song “Are You There” along with several others. This particular song holds a special place in my heart, it reminds me of my roots and my journey. It motivates me and keeps me connected to who I am!” – Ayo Maff

“To me, Chop life means to hang out with family and friends, listen to good music, eat, drink and create good memories. I plan to travel somewhere on a vacation with friends and loved ones. I’m basically an artist that loves to listen to myself, mostly because I’m a big fan of me and I like to study my own craft and create new patterns out of it. So you’re going to find a few of my songs on my playlist. The mood for this playlist is ‘Chill & Relax”. These songs are my go to records at the moment when I press play.” – Kaestyle

“Rest and enjoyment are so important, it makes all the hard work worth it. The holiday season is always active, but I make time for my loved ones as well. I like to party and catch a vibe, so that influenced my choices on this playlist. With me, it’s always a good mood and these songs reflect that.” – BhadBoi OML