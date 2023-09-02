Apple Music’s Latest Africa Rising recipient is Afro-pop Artist Khaid

Apple Music today announced the latest featured artist in its Africa Rising artist development program, 18-year-old Lagos-born, Afro-pop singer-songwriter and rapper, Khaid (real name Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon).

“I want to express my gratitude for choosing me as the African Rising Artist for September,” Khaid says. “I’m genuinely thrilled about this opportunity, as it holds significant meaning for both my team and me. I’m confident that you will all enjoy my upcoming EP Emotions which showcases a diverse range of beautiful music and will be released in​​ Spatial Audio. Sending my love to everyone.”

After his viral freestyles on TikTok caught the eye of influencer and comedian Sydney Talker, who immediately signed him to his Lagos-based label, Neville Records, Khaid was selected as Apple Music’s Up Next Artist in Nigeria for June 2022. He then went on to share his debut album, DIVERSITY (2023), released through Neville Records and available to stream on Apple Music, a record that was born out of an 18-month-long artist development scheme, and saw him position himself as an upcoming authority on blending established genres with street influences.

Khaid started 2023 strong with the Afro-fusion ballad “Jolie”, and followed that up with the Afrobeats-infused collaborative single, “Carry Me Go” (2023). He then released “Annabella” (2023), a declaration of adoration that showcases his talent for merging multiple genres, and his upcoming EP Emotions, which will be available to stream in Spatial Audio on Apple Music, will be rooted in his now-staple signature flow.

The latest music from Khaid along with that of Africa’s hottest new artists, is available now on the Apple Music Africa Rising Playlist.

Discover Africa Rising here: applemusic.com/africarising

Apple Music’s Africa Rising, is an exclusive artist development programme and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing, and elevating rising talent and introducing the next generation of African superstars. Africa Rising alumni to date include Omah Lay, Manu Worldstar, Tems, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, Yaw Tog, Blxckie, Nikita Kering, Lloyiso, and more. Africa Rising sees Apple Music select six artists every year who each receive a minimum of two months of editorial support across the Apple Music platform including a launch interview with Nadeska on Apple Music 1. Nadeska has also launched a new weekly Africa Rising feature on her show highlighting the hottest new artists on the continent.

Africa Rising is the latest of many Apple Music initiatives aimed at taking African talent to the world. Now available in 33 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, Apple Music 1 is home to Africa Now Radio with host LootLove which has featured interviews with some of the continent’s hottest artists such as Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Cassper Nyovest, Mr Eazi, Patoranking, Rayvanny, Kiddominant, Mayorkun, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Master KG, Yaw Tog, Blxckie, Nikita Kering, Buju, FAVE, Nomfundo Moh and Moliy.

Apple Music also selected Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Tems as its Up Next artist in 2021, Nigerian Afropop star Rema in 2020, Grammy Award-winning Afrofusion superstar Burna Boy in 2019, and Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi as the first recipient in 2017. Up Next is Apple Music’s global emerging artist program.

About Apple Music

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world’s best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 165 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com, plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music